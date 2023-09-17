Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LNG opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

