Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and traded as low as C$2.38. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 497,013 shares.

CHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$408.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3897764 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

