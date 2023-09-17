Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $95.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.