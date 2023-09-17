Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $87.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cimpress from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Cimpress Price Performance
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.