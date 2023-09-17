Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $107.19 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

