Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $116.40. 1,635,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

