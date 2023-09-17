Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 0.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $93.62. 1,278,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.