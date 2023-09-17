Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $465,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,594,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.