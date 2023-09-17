Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.91.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. 56,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

