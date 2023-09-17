Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 450 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,876. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.