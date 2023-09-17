City State Bank Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

City State Bank grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 545.45%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.