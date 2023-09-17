City State Bank Has $118,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

O opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $53.98 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

