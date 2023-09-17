City State Bank Has $82,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

City State Bank reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WST opened at $394.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.47. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

