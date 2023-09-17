City State Bank Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 179,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $14,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %

TSM stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.