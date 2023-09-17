City State Bank Invests $34,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $107.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

