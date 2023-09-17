City State Bank Purchases Shares of 400 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

