City State Bank Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $244.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

