City State Bank Sells 900 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $423.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

