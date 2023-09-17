Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $2,197,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE LICY opened at $4.35 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

(Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.