Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.73.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7 %

INTU stock opened at $538.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

