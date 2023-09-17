Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 99 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $300.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.30. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.