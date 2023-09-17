Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
