ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.