CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CME stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.71. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

