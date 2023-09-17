Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $974,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of KOF opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
