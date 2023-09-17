Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,321.98

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,321.98 ($29.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,282 ($28.56). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,285 ($28.59), with a volume of 1,031,864 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.92) to GBX 3,150 ($39.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($35.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,513.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,302.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,323.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.97), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($160,146.66). Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

