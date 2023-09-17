Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.34. 45,437,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

