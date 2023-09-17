Compound (COMP) Price Tops $39.02

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $305.40 million and $27.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $39.02 or 0.00146773 BTC on exchanges.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,826,045 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,826,043.28250615 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.01812369 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 407 active market(s) with $29,368,176.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

