Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.