Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
