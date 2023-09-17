Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $395.70 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,585.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00241486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00800036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00545437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00058353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00117160 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,119,395 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,263,021,376.251472 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12274537 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,924,978.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

