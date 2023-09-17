Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. Conifer shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 19,658 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Conifer Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Articles

