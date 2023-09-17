ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.30. 5,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

