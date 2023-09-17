ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $123.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

