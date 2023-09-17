Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces $1.33 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.325 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,879.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,746.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,644.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,905.40.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3,080.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.