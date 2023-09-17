Contrasting Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) & Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.45% 15.75% 7.20% Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $6.63 billion 0.98 $366.00 million $2.12 13.31 Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Core & Main and Alliance Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Core & Main has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Core & Main and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core & Main presently has a consensus price target of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Core & Main.

Summary

Core & Main beats Alliance Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

