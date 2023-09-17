Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,223 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.10%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.