Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.55. 11,700,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

