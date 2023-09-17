Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Lowered to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.37.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$225.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

