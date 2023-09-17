Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

