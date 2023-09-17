Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $918.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 471,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $80,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,776 shares of company stock valued at $184,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

