CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,178 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.63. 2,711,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,465. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

