CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 476,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

