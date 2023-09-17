CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $3,346,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 10,297,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

