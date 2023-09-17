CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $851.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,156. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

