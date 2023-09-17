CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. 24,077 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $598.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

