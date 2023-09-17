CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 258,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,574. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.