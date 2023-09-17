CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 240,813 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 819,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 166,230 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 118,391 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 90,598 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.7 %

PJUL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,941 shares. The company has a market cap of $969.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.