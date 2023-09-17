CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $113.14. 12,247,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,668. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

