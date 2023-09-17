CRA Financial Services LLC Has $359,000 Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,060,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 150,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,054 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TAXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

