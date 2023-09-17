CRA Financial Services LLC Has $387,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $95.79. 6,932,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

